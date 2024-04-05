Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $480.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $464.22.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $428.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global has a one year low of $329.46 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 58,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,778,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

