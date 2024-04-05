Oppenheimer Upgrades AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) to “Outperform”

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ANGO

AngioDynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,385,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,030,000 after buying an additional 96,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.