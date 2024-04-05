Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 162.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $215.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.76% and a negative net margin of 13,351.53%. Analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 18,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $50,364.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 369.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,320 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,721,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 1,327,029 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,785,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 435.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 834,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 142.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 713,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

