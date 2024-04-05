Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 52-Week High at $170.55

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.55 and last traded at $170.28, with a volume of 68422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,668,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

