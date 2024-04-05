Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup cut shares of Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $104.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.06.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

