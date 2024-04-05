Padmesh Shukla Acquires 1,600 Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Stock

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) insider Padmesh Shukla bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.26) per share, with a total value of £7,984 ($10,022.60).

Padmesh Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Padmesh Shukla acquired 401 shares of Scottish American Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 401 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £1,608.01 ($2,018.59).

Scottish American Investment Stock Performance

SAIN traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 501 ($6.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,391. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 543 ($6.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 501.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £893.38 million, a PE ratio of 852.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

About Scottish American Investment

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.55. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,372.88%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

