Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 1% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 12,957,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 69,916,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.69, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

