Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 12,957,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 69,916,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

