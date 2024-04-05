Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $268.90 and last traded at $268.82. 965,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,817,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

