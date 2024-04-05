Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

PLMR opened at $80.56 on Monday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,509 shares of company stock worth $2,950,557. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Palomar by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $891,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 50.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

