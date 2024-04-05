Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Up 4.4%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $45.45. 183,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 220,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

