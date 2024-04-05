Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.00% from the stock’s current price.

FNA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE FNA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,242. Paragon 28 has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $828.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,916 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,846,000 after acquiring an additional 127,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

