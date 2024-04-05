Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 6,405 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 573.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Dell Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,339,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,473,000 after purchasing an additional 164,930 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,930,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,267. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $136.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

