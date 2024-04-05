Park Place Capital Corp Buys 2,136 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 163.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,685 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

