Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

T stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 20,539,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,381,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

