Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $791,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $7,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,157,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $7,014,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,157,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,248 shares of company stock worth $93,834,081 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $7.66 on Friday, hitting $296.43. 977,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,223. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

