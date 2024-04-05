Park Place Capital Corp Has $409,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $21.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $974.87. 630,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $946.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $765.70. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $982.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

