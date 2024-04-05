Park Place Capital Corp Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 138,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,376.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 917,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 896,580 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,812,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 151,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $42.12. 11,318,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,240,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

