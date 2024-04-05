Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $14,210,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Brookfield by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $11,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. 1,602,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

