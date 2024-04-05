Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $9.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.44. 903,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.04 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.