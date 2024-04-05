Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,360 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,678. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.