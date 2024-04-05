Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,139 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $22,498,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,670,000 after buying an additional 650,979 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

BTI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. 4,093,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

