Park Place Capital Corp Sells 4,195 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,921. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

