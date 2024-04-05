Park Place Capital Corp Sells 605 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 16,255.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,826,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.46. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

