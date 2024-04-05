Park Place Capital Corp Sells 972 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.02.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 778,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,205. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

