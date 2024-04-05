Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 5.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amcor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Up 0.3 %

Amcor stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

