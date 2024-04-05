Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400,557 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

