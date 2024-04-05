Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 15,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,530. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

