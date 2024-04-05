Paul Magrath Sells 6,178 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 6,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$18,286.88.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at C$2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$965.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.76. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Bitfarms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

