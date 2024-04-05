PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.96, but opened at $62.30. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PBF Energy shares last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 112,265 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBF. Citigroup began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 and sold 180,000 shares valued at $10,074,600. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 231,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,422 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

