Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Buys £2,177.70 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,037 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,177.70 ($2,733.74).

Pearson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 1,017.50 ($12.77) on Friday. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 749.40 ($9.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 989.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 955.11. The firm has a market cap of £6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,919.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,339.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.06) to GBX 1,220 ($15.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.24) to GBX 965 ($12.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

