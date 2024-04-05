PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 3.3 %

PED opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

In related news, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 505,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $37,333.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 780,467 shares in the company, valued at $499,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411 over the last ninety days. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

