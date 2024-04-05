PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Trading Down 3.3 %
PED opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.51. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at PEDEVCO
Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO
An institutional investor recently raised its position in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.