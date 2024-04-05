Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.96

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 9356112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 234,729 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $4,932,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,014,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

