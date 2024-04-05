Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Stock Down 0.8 %

Pentair stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.