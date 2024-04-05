Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Shares of WOOF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $597.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

