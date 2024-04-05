Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Price Target Raised to GBX 256

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 247 ($3.10) to GBX 256 ($3.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

LON PHLL traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 194.20 ($2.44). 278,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,352. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19,420.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. Petershill Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201 ($2.52). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.59.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

