Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Price Target Raised to GBX 256

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 247 ($3.10) to GBX 256 ($3.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Read Our Latest Report on Petershill Partners
Petershill Partners Stock Down 1.9 %
About Petershill Partners
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.