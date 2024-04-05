Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 28,710,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,001,039. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

