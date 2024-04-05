Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $167.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $170.68 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $173.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.