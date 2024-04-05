Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. 2,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Phoenix Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

About Phoenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.