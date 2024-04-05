Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $75.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHUN. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Phunware to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $7.82 on Monday. Phunware has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Phunware by 2,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Phunware by 4,102.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Phunware by 30.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

