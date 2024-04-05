Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading Down 3.8%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 869,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 639,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Physiomics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.79.

About Physiomics

(Get Free Report)

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physiomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physiomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.