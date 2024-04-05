Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading Down 3.8%

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 869,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 639,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
Physiomics Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.79.
About Physiomics
Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.
