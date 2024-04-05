Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.33

Shares of Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 2989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Pigeon Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.73 million for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.96%.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

