Pinewood Technologies Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 24.50 (LON:PINE)

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.31) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 38.85 ($0.49) on Friday. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.40 ($0.49).

Insider Transactions at Pinewood Technologies Group

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider William Berman sold 1,462,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £511,739.90 ($642,405.10). Corporate insiders own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

