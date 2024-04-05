Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $238.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.90.

NYSE:PXD traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.55 and its 200 day moving average is $235.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $274.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

