Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 million-$7.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.9 million. Pioneer Power Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.010-0.010 EPS.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPSI shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

