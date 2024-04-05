Piper Sandler Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $85.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. MetLife has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

