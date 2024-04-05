Piper Sandler Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $220.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of RGA opened at $191.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.41. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $132.20 and a one year high of $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 99,406 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

