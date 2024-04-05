Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRZE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. Braze has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $163,241.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,869,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153 over the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Braze by 180.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

