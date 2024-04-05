Pivotal Research Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $765.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $700.00 to $765.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.15.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $617.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $594.56 and a 200-day moving average of $495.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The stock has a market cap of $267.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.