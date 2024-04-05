Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Planet Labs PBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.10.

NYSE PL opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $598.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $45,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

